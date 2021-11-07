When Hyundai was a mysterious object – Classics

Today the brand Hyundai is one of the most respected on the Italian brand, and its products get good reviews not only in terms of safety and reliability, but also in style. The front of the suv Hyundai Tucson, for example, it is an excellent example of how the Korean company has evolved by ‘challenging’ its opponents by proposing something radically different. Moreover, thanks to racing, Hyundai is now fully inserted among the brands that know how to put on the track racing versions of an excellent level.

Thirty years ago, however, it was different. Back then, Hyundai launched the new version of the Sonata 16V model. In Italy, the model (cover photo) was going to be included in the list alongside Pony, Lantra and S-Coupé. The flagship of the group was a classic three-volume which was designed to enter a good stylistic and technical ‘average’; Giorgio Giugiaro’s Italdesign took care of the project. The car was presented with a new two-liter multi-valve equipped with a catalytic converter, an electronic fuel injection twin-shaft with 131 horsepower that traveled an average of 12 kilometers on a liter of petrol (derived from Mitsubishi). The car reached a speed of 193 km / h. The GLSA version, which had air conditioning as standard, leather upholstery, ABS and alloy wheels, it cost 29.8 million lire: about 27 thousand euros today, net of inflation. However, despite a certain convenience, Hyundai was considered, like the whole of South Korea, only as an emerging ‘power’ and not as an entrenched reality.

“In Asia there is not only Japan. Korea is also looking for affirmations in the automotive field and hopes, with its products, to annoy the Japanese manufacturers in local markets, in Europe and in America. A young but combative industry, which is gradually beginning to overcome its technological dependence on the Rising Sun and which can count on a rapidly developing country, in which the hunger for cars is growing year by year. The most prominent manufacturer is Hyundai, which in 1990 produced over one million cars between Korea and Canada (where it owns a large plant), of which 130,000 were sold in the US and 43,000 in Europe. […] The Hyundai Trouble, which has an Italian branch based in Turin, is to be little known and not to have an adequate image. “We are doing it to him” sigh those of Hyundai Italy“, Wrote the Press at the time.

Without a doubt, looking at the Sonata and imagining today’s cars as the Kona, Hyundai has taken on its own well-defined personality; while at the time, as for a sort of ‘psychological subjection’, the reference to Japanese cars was more evident.