“When I arrived, the directors wanted to qualify for Concacaf, I said I would go for everything”

2022-04-27

Royal Spain will seek with everything to achieve the institutional points record (40, now they have 37) on the last date against Lifetimewhere nothing is at stake after securing the lead after his 3-1 win vs Marathon in the game corresponding to date 12. the aurinegro trainer Hector Vargas confessed that his mission was always to obtain the title with the Machine even when the directors proposed that the objective was to qualify for the League tournament Concacafan objective that he fulfilled two days ago. This is how the León de Formosa assessed the match against the Monster, the current situation of the team and what is coming for the professor squad at the close of the Closure 2022.

– THE CONFERENCE – What do you value about this game that ends up being atypical because of where it started and where it ended up playing? One does not prepare for these circumstances but you have to assume it with all the responsibility of the classic. A classic, the leadership of the laps to consolidate ourselves since Olympia left us that possibility after losing to UPNFM. Also the replacement of Ramiro Rocca I couldn’t have it in the party. We had to take those risks. marathon he prepared before anyone else in the preseason, I started well with the first games with the possibility of taking the lead; It was a worthy rival, we simply had forcefulness at the right moment and we got the victory. The only option they had to score was Vieyra’s goal and post, only that famous possession that doesn’t help you there, but the depth of the game and the goals. After the 3-0 we slowed down, normal, and they had a little more ball, but the result never bothered us. At first you didn’t consider Real España as a favourite, do you now see it that way after your good run? I always have a way of making my players believe that they are the best. I do not agree sometimes when a coach arrives and says that “he did not form the team and it is a team in formation, that we are going to win until the third game”, because it is discrediting what you have. In all teams there are good footballers, our task is to make them more functional and more likely to achieve success. How will I make a footballer believe, if at the beginning of saying that, that later they are for champion? I arrived, they were last, I got it into their heads that they were the best. Some questioned me because I once said that the players of the Royal Spain they were the best by position and that they were for the Selection. She believed it. The Jhow Benavidez of this tournament is not the same as last championship. You have to get it into their heads that they can. From the first minute that I grabbed the team I was convinced that we could. Of the 12 games led with the team, having won 11 and tied the other, is something that is rarely seen and we hope to crown it with what we want, which is to lift the cup.

All that remains is to fulfill the last objective: the championship. Sure. When I arrived at the club, the previous talk was that I had not formed the team and that they were coming off four defeats. The managers told me that they wanted to classify Concacaf, I told them no, that I was going for everything from the first minute. he touched me Olympia the weekend and we were able to beat the rival who has almost the same amount as us in points. We still have the subject of the title, no one has been champion just by winning the laps. We have achieved only a small advantage, it is 60/40.

Are you afraid that when the team stops winning it will fall into a rut? Obviously, it's part of football. We are not going to always win. After drawing against Honduran Progress, the players came to the locker room as if we had lost by a landslide. I told them that faith and the possibility of being champions was intact, that we couldn't be like this. I immediately put them in orbit that we could be champion and we are achieving the goal little by little. I don't think the players are going to fall, I see them very convinced, too many, with the expectation of lifting the cup. I will do a special job with them in the mental and physical part to aim to be champion. How will the semifinal games work? The semifinal gives you the advantage that with two draws you advance by position in the table, the final you have to win it. You have to understand how this is played and make a team that is going to play away and another that plays at home. We have to shorten the group, it won't exceed 21 players, I'm sorry for the youngsters who are training with the 30 of us, but we have to shorten it and be involved in what we want, which are the four finals that we have.