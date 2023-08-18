When I heard ‘Mamma Mia!’ I thought everything when I saw it! on your anniversary

‘Mamma Mia!’: A song of happiness that still makes us fall in love fifteen years later.

three decades have passed since the image of Meryl Streep Singing and dancing non-stop will be imprinted in our retinas. Mama Mia!director Phyllida LloydIt is, without a doubt, one of the movies that has had the biggest impact on current popular culture and was released in 2008. Full of rhythm, the film was a true box office success, grossing over six hundred million dollars upon its release. Year. Dollar. A record figure that few musicians can claim.

A short summary if you are one of those who haven’t seen it yet.

A young woman who is about to get married decides that the time has come to discover the identity of her biological father, a fact that her mother has long been hiding from her. For this reason, she secretly invites three possible men who could be her father to her wedding. The premise is simple, however, it hooks you from the very first minute. Maybe it’s a mix of the charm of its cast, how catchy (and popular) ABBA’s songs are, or the beauty of the Greek isles, but Mama Mia! This is one of those tapes that will be remembered for years (and there are already fifteen).

Of course, its star-studded cast helps a lot. First, the protagonists: played by the mother-daughter duo Meryl Streep (Donna Sheridan) and Amanda Seyfried (Sophie Sheridan), who lights up the screen whenever she appears. Then, three charismatic father candidates: Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgard) and Harry (Colin Firth, they complete the cast Dominic Cooperas Sophie’s future husband, and Julie Walters And Christine BaranskiLike Rosie and Tanya, Donna Sheridan’s crazy friend.

/cord press ‘Mamma Mia!’ Donna and Sophie Sheridan are played by Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in a scene.

These are some of the things I said (for the 20th time) on ‘Mamma Mia!’ Thought while watching.

Weddings in Greece are great, but it costs a lot to get all the guests there. I can’t even imagine telling my grandma that you’ll have to take at least one plane and one boat to get to my wedding. I think he will tell me not to come. No doubt, it would be wonderful to board a boat while watching the sunrise.

straw hat inspiration Shepherdwhich is imposed Meryl Streep In the middle of Greece it is not very well understood. It is known that this film is an American production.

In the middle of Greece it is not very well understood. It is known that this film is an American production. July 17th, what a night it was! The decision to steal the diary in which your mother recorded her intimacy is more than worth the risk. Sophie Sheridan is one brave woman. Or Temeria, depending on how you look at it.

Streep had fun, and it shows. except wonderful the devil Wears Prada, the actress had a range of more than intense (and dramatic) characters. How glad to see her in a more cheerful tone!

/cord press Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgård play Sophie Sheridan’s (Amanda Seyfried) three potential parents.

Another surprising detail is the fabric boho chic Everyone seems to have spread out on their balconies. If you go to any neighborhood on the Greek periphery, you certainly won’t find that. fortunately.

citizen Kane, you are bones

The three lovers are able to recognize Donna only by whispering. Has nothing changed in 20 years with the voices of these people?

Mama Mia! It is a celebration of women in every sense. Accustomed to seeing many victimized female characters, this film, in which women dance, sing and have fun, was a breath of fresh air.

When will the world tour and debut album of Donna and the Dynamos,

/cord press Julie Walters, Meryl Streep and Christine Baranski in ‘Mamma Mia!: The Movie’

The film has a gaiety that dazzles, and the actors are believed to have taken part of the filming under the influence of alcohol; in particular, of Uzo, a typical anise liqueur in Greece. Noteworthy.

This whole drama unfolds in a single day. same day. Obviously, the soreness and hoarseness of singing is non-existent in the universe Mama Mia!.

The only thing I want in my life is to sing at the top of my voice dancing Queen With a pack of makeup remover pads in the form of a microphone.

In short, sometimes all a girl needs is a little vacation, a pair of denim dungarees and to be free. well, that and a few shots Uzo,

