“When I lived in London”, Olga Miranda shares photos as a guest of English royalty

The much-loved Salvadoran cook Olga Miranda published several photographs where she is seen rubbing shoulders with English royalty, unique and unforgettable moments.

The renowned Salvadoran cook Olga Miranda is always very active on social networks, where she constantly shares material from her daily life.

But his last post is dedicated to a stage in his life in which he lived in London, England. Miranda appears to be royalty; the images of her were highly commented by her fans.

“Dusting out the trunk of memories, I found these photographs, from when I lived in London, England,” wrote the renowned host of the lifestyle program on her Instagram @olga.miranda.

The photos captured the attention of his followers on Instagram. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CeCigsRMzgU/

In addition, he gave details of this important moment: “This event was a cocktail that we offered on the day of the credential presentation before Queen Elizabeth at Canning House.”

Her followers were impressed with the series of images, one even asked her “how long did she live in England?”, to which she replied: “About 5 years… but I kept coming to El Salvador, every 2 or 3 months to continue with Fusate and I even returned to the world of television being there”.

Another fan comments: “So much class, distinction and elegance!”. The chef thanked her for her words.

Miranda feels very proud to have lived this experience. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CeCigsRMzgU/

The Salvadoran celebrity also shared several stories where she gave a little more detail.

The rest of the reactions were admiration for the cook: “Thank you girl Olguita for sharing your life. Everything you have lived and achieved is a blessing, blessings”, “when Don Eduardo was an ambassador”, “but how beautiful Olga!” , “how beautiful”, “beautiful photos and super elegant both”, “the truth is that people with culture and career diplomats should always represent us. Those positions are not for everyone”, “what a beautiful memory”, “gorgeous”.

