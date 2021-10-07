“When I realized that Ashton Kutcher was the right one”

Mila Kunis, 32 years old, she is an almost encore mom in seventh heaven. After Wyatt Isabelle, nearly two years old, she and her husband Ashton Kutcher they will become parents again. So the actress proudly flaunts on the red carpet of Bad Moms, the belly already round.

And, between one interview and another, the star enjoys going back in time. When it all started. Guest of the The Late Late Show, Mila told the time when she realized she felt something more for Ashton, his childhood friend and stage partner in That ’70s Show.

“When we met for program reunions,” he revealed, “I felt something weird. You know that moment, which you may have seen or heard in a movie, when does your heart start beating fast? It happened to me with Ashton, I had a start. And immediately I said to myself: “It’s not happening to me, it’s not possible” ».

In those days, however, the actor had other plans for his friend. “I found out much later,” she continued, “that my husband was planning to organize for me a blind date, with one of his best friends. It was as if he had said to me: “Come, let’s go out” and then set me up to meet someone else ».

That other one, however, never showed up. “He must have dated someone he had known before,” Mila explained. Thus their love was born. Which, especially at the beginning, was very passionate. “We never got to see the end of a movie.”

And today it is a solid union: “I can say I married my best friend. I don’t know how to lie to him. He knows everything about me and I know everything about him ».