“When I saw him on the set I went crazy”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is one of the many new faces involved in The Matrix 4, new chapter in the science fiction saga directed by Lana Wachowski, and explained to the Hollywood Reporter that he was impressed by Keanu Reeves when she met him on set for their first scene together.

Reeves reprises his iconic role as Neo alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, who returns as Trinity: both characters seemed to die at the end of The Matrix Revolutions, so their resurrections will most likely be at the center of the storyline of Matrix 4, for which no plot details have been revealed. All this secrecy has fueled theories that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be a young Morpheus.

“I remember Keanu and his first line“Abdul-Mateen II told THR.”I looked up and there was Keanu, and I thought, ‘Oh shit, I’m really in the Matrix‘. There was all of Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated into the film, the camera equipment … stuff I’ve never seen before. It’s such an ambitious film. It was really interesting to make Matrix 4 at a time when the world was so warped and reality was so warped. It could be that kind of movie that speaks to you inside, if you let it in.“

Among the new additions to the saga we also point out Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Max Riemelt, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci. The actors who instead return to the franchise along with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. In this regard, recently Laurence Fishburn expressed her concern about his exclusion of Matrix 4.