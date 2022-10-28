“When I was a kid…”, Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger says all about her relationship with Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) after his death!

Robbie Coltrane, real name Anthony Robert McMillan, famous interpreter of Hagrid in Harry Potter, died Friday October 14 at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbret (Scotland), said his agent Belinda Wright.

“Robbie had a unique talent, sharing with Michael Gambon (who was also part of the Harry Potter saga, playing Professor Dumbledore) a record for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas”for her role in the series Crackingin 1994, 1995 and 1996, recalled his agent. “He was smart, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being his agent, I will miss him.”she added.

For almost 10 years of his life, the comedian took on this half-giant, half-human character that hundreds of millions of people around the world adored so much.

Sad news that affected the cast in the fantastic saga, in particular the interpreters of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and constantly made us laugh when we were kids on set. I have especially fond memories (…) on the set of Prisoner of Azkaban, when we would all hide from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he would tell stories and crack jokes to keep our spirits up I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to meet him and work with him and very sad that he passed away. He was an amazing actor and a lovely man.”said the young man of 33 years.

Her colleague revealed a long text in her story on Instagram: “Robbie was like the funniest uncle I ever had, but most importantly he was deeply caring and compassionate to me as a child and an adult”she wrote. “His talent was so immense it made sense he was playing a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be as nice as you were to me on a film set, I promise I will do this in your name and in your memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I will truly miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. made us a family. Know that you were that for us”.

Most poignant tributes!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier