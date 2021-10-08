“When I was a penniless friend of Ben Affleck”

“What Else? ”Says the friend George Clooney in the commercial of Nespresso. The curtain will earn a Matt Damon, which supports the legendary actor from ‘Lake Como’, about $ 150,000 per second, for a total of $ 3 million for 20 seconds of advertising. Such is the success of Matt Damon from Cambridge, actor, screenwriter and producer among the most sought after. “If it is true that you are worth as much as your last film, as the ruthless Hollywood law would have it, I was a finished actor ”.

It all started in the cinema in 1988 with a small role in “Mystic Pizza” beside by Julia Roberts. When, sitting at the table, he asks: “You want my green stuff? “. That was the beginning. Who knows if that was the high school desk dream shared with Ben Affleck, who lived two blocks away, a friend since the age of ten. And with which he takes his first unforgettable steps: “Ben and I lived together in the same microscopic apartment, we alternated sleeping on the sofa“. “How do you know when a lawyer is lying? His lips move“. He will then say in “The rain man” from Francis Ford Coppola, and will be chosen by Steven Spielberg for “Save Private Ryan“. And then again for the trilogy “Ocean’s Eleven“. Not a big star gesture, not a patina of fame on the boy’s face. “I remain humble”. This is his script. Not a shrewd move, from false modesty, but the sincerity of those who do not feel they have arrived. “This is a profession, the more you do it the more you learn“.

Matt Damon, Hollywood next door

When he won the Oscar with Ben Affleck, for the best original screenplay of “Will Hunting – Rebel genius “, in 1998, they both ended up on the cover of “Variety”, and Matt he said that, with the newspaper in hand, they went around to rent a bigger house, showing the photograph. The penniless people of Hollywood were about to turn the corner. To the rumors that chased each other over the years, who wanted him to be homosexual, he reveals without embarrassment and without denying, feeling offended: “In one scene, I got out of the pool, walked towards Michael Douglas, I laid him on a deck chair and started kissing him. And don’t think she only kissed him once. We had to do a lot. [Come bacia Douglas?] Michael is a fantastic kisser “.

After an engagement with Winona Ryder, married Luciana Barroso, Argentine of Italian origin, with an informal ceremony, despite being already a millionaire and famous, in City Hall in 2005. After eight years, however, they renewed their promise with a $ 600,000 ceremony in Saint Lucia. “The room was crowded, but I only saw her“, So he recalls the first meeting with her, when he was a bartender in Miami. Matt Damon, does not improvise: he bends over the vegetable garden to really learn how to grow potatoes for “Survivor “(The Martian), he dedicated himself to playing the piano for “The talent of Mr.. Ripley“, He was a bartender in Tennessee to get the southern accent for”The rain man“. If he hadn’t been the simple boy next door in Hollywood, if he hadn’t chased a dream talking about it in the evening, maybe in front of a pizza and his friend Well, he would not be the actor without vanity, natural, without illusions, and revolutionary as he is now.

Federica De Candia for MMI and Metropolitan Cinema.

