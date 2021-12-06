“When I’m angry I play better. The Scudetto is decided in February. Leao? Before this season he changed completely”

Interviewed by Corriere TV, Zlatan Ibrahimovic released these statements:

On the greatest sportsman in history: “For me he is Muhammad Ali, not only for what he did in the ring, but also outside. He was strong and had great personality, what he said later he did”.

About his childhood: “For 17 years I was in the ghetto, my whole family was there. Then at 17 I decided to leave the ghetto and I found a new world, I discovered many new things”.

On anger: “At the beginning I used it out of control, it led me to be too aggressive on and off the pitch. Then with experience and maturity I learned to control anger and let it out in my way of playing.”

On how to play at 40: “First of all, I do what the coach asks me. I adapt to everything to help the team. Before I was more active, now I choose what I can do to be useful to the team.”

On the strongest footballer of all time: “I would say Ronaldo Il Fenomeno. I didn’t see Maradona live, I only saw him in you. I saw Ronaldo live, as a child I tried to imitate him.”

On Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: “They are very strong, it’s a difficult choice. If I have to choose I say Messi because I played with him and everything he does is not built, but he does it naturally”.

On the strongest defender faced: “There are many, if one played in Italy he played against many strong defenders. Ten years the defenders were worse, there was not even the VAR. If I have to name names I say Paolo Maldini, Nesta, Stam, Chiellini, Thiago Silva “.

On Thiago Silva: “When I was playing with him, I said that I have an Ibrahimovic in defense. He was the most complete defender, he knew how to do everything. Then we also went to Paris together, we won together. He is a top defender”.

On Mihajlovic and Materazzi: “Mihajlovic was a sporting provocateur, but Materazzi really wanted to hurt you. On the pitch you understand when someone wants to hurt you, he wanted to hurt me. I waited for the right moment to take revenge on the pitch. The field remains in the field. It was a duel, he wanted to make an entrance, but I wanted to make it too and I played his game. From that duel I got up, he didn’t. That was my answer after five years. match, Pippo Inzaghi in the locker room said: ‘It was the best derby I won in my career, 1-0 by Ibra and Materazzi in hospital’ “.

On racism: “In Rome, after scoring, I had too much adrenaline. The whole stadium was against me, I scored and cheered as usual with open arms, but the referee warned me. I asked him for an explanation after the yellow card because 50,000 were yelling at me and in the end it was me who paid. It seemed strange to me. ”

On the most beautiful joys: “Undoubtedly the birth of my children comes first. When you have children your life changes. Even after a bad performance, you come home and forget everything immediately”.

On the best goal: “The overhead kick against England. The English have always attacked me, that was an answer for them too.”

On his wife: “To be together for many years it takes respect and patience. There are days yes and no days, but if you love a person you can stay together all your life”.

On the return to Milan: “I remembered the old Milan which is different from the current one. To get to the top you need many sacrifices.”

On Leao: “We all have a different character. He is young, he is maturing, he can still grow a lot for the talent he has. I couldn’t stimulate him.

If he doesn’t help himself, no one can help him. Before this season he changed completely, he figured out for himself what to do. ”

On the Scudetto: “Who wins? Let’s see. This year the championship is interesting. The Scudetto is decided in February and March, not now”.

On prosecutors: “I don’t think they have too much power. They have influence, but not power. The clubs decide. Prosecutors work for the players.”

On the investigation into Juve: “I don’t know anything, I don’t know how to judge.”

On how to get to 40 at certain levels: “The secret is the mindset and work every day. I work to achieve my goals, I am challenging my body every day.”

On the retreat: “I’m a bit afraid to stop because I don’t know what awaits me”.

On suffering: “From a young age I suffered. My family came from a war, they know what suffering is. I’m used to suffering. When I’m angry I can play even better than when I’m happy.”

On Covid: “I had a little fever, a bit of pain, but it was calm. I was not afraid. It is now part of the world, you have to take it like this. I have to take the third dose soon”.