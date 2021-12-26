When in close contact with a Covid-19 positive and what to do

With the increase in positives in our country, the chances of having contact with a person who has contracted the infection also grow: when is the quarantine triggered? How long does it take before you can get out of isolation? Do the rules change for vaccinated and unvaccinated? Here are a number of answers.

The positives continue to increase in our country. On Christmas day, a new record of infections was reached since the outbreak of the pandemic: over 54,000 cases in a single day. Consequently, the chances of having contact with a person who has contracted the infection also grow: when is the quarantine triggered? How long does it take before you can get out of isolation? Do the rules change for vaccinated and unvaccinated? Here is a series of answers to these questions that summarize everything you need to know about what to do when you have had contact with a Sars-Cov-2 positive person.

How close contact is identified

The first clarification to be made is that not all contacts are the same and health surveillance is triggered only in specific cases. Or rather, only in the case of close contact which is considered to be at high risk. The Ministry of Health has defined at this link what are the situations in which we can consider a close contact:

in the event that a partner is positive

if you have had direct physical contact (such as a handshake) with a positive (but also if you have touched for example the handkerchiefs used by this person and therefore had unprotected direct contact with secretions)

if you have been more than 15 minutes at close range with a positive without wearing a mask

if you have been in the same room indoors with a positive without suitable Dpi or if you have traveled in the same means of transport (within two places in any direction with respect to the positive case)

With respect to the latter possibility, however, it should be noted that if you have had a contact on the train or bus for less than a quarter of an hour, this is classified as low risk precisely because of the short period of time spent exposed to the case. of infection. The same applies to face-to-face direct contact: if it lasted less than a quarter of an hour it should not be considered as risky contacts. For low-risk contacts, there is no provision for compliance with any type of rules: you are neither subjected to quarantine, nor will it be necessary to undergo a swab (unless, of course, you develop symptoms).

When to do the third dose of Covid vaccine and how effective it is against the Omicron variant: the data

What to do when you have had close contact

Once it is ascertained to be in close contact, the health surveillance protocols are triggered. These involve different steps and different timing based on the vaccination status. The Faq of the Ministry of Health specifies how to behave both if you have had a close contact defined over time, or what to do if you continue to be exposed to contact (as in the case of two people living together). Also among the frequently asked questions is the difference between quarantine, isolation and active surveillance:

There forty it takes place on a healthy person (close contact) who has been exposed to a COVID-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases.

it takes place on a healthy person (close contact) who has been exposed to a COVID-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases. L’ isolation consists in separating as much as possible people affected by COVID-19 from healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period.

consists in separating as much as possible people affected by COVID-19 from healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period. There active surveillance it is a measure during which the public health operator contacts the person under surveillance on a daily basis for information on health conditions.

If you have had contact with a positive person, you must immediately go into quarantine and notify your general practitioner who, in turn, will inform the competent ASL who will be responsible for officially arranging the quarantine or surveillance period. It will therefore be necessary to isolate oneself and it will not be possible to have contact with other people.

How the rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated are changing

For vaccinated people, the quarantine period lasts 7 days: after a week of contact it will be possible to carry out a molecular or rapid test and exit (obviously not if it is positive) from the quarantine. In the circular of last August 11, the ministry also provides that the vaccinated can exit the quarantine without having carried out a swab after 14 days, always provided that they do not have the typical symptoms of Covid-19.

For the unvaccinated, the timing changes: after having had a close contact, in fact, it will be necessary to remain in quarantine for 10 days (and not 7) before being able to carry out a swab. Only after 10 days of isolation, if there are no symptoms, can a test be carried out and, if negative, it will be possible to exit the quarantine.