When Irrfan Khan revealed that Johnny Depp was “not interested in coming to India”; Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s experiences ‘scared him’

Actor Johnny Depp, who is currently embroiled in a bitter trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, was supposed to travel to India to film the movie adaptation of Shantaram. But her would-be co-star irfan khan revealed in an interview that Depp was scared off by the idea after learning about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s experiences in the country.

The Shantaram adaptation was supposed to be directed by Mira Nair, who insisted that it be filmed in Mumbai, even after Depp suggested they move to Mexico. According to a 2009 Hindustan Times report, Irrfan said: “From what I understand, Johnny Depp was not interested in coming to India. He and Brad Pitt are good friends and what happened with Brad and Angelina (Jolie) in Mumbai during the filming of The Mighty Heart apparently scared him.”

Irrfan seemed to blame the bureaucracy for the situation. “We don’t know how to take care of business that comes our way,” he said, adding, “It’s sad, and what’s even sadder is that we don’t really care.” The actor had appeared in several high-profile Hollywood movies including The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, and Jurassic World. He died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Depp eventually dropped out of the project, which was briefly resurrected with Joel Edgerton in the title role, before that iteration also flopped. Nair’s Shantaram would also have featured Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. The novel will finally get a film adaptation, with an upcoming Apple TV+ series starring Charlie Hunnam and Radhika Apte.

Depp is currently appearing in court in her defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Heard accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during her brief marriage. Depp sued after Heard made an oblique reference to those allegations in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.