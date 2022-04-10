Entertainment

When is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in theaters? Who is in Doctor Strange 2?

Doctor Strange 2 one step away from the big screen

Doc Strange 2
© MARVELDoc Strange 2
Attention fans of Marvel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness there is very little left to know about this new sequel to Steven Strange, where he opens a portal to the multiverse, since he used a forbidden spell in the previous film of the Marvel saga. This is why he will have to face a great threat.

In this new story of Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Scarlet Witch, or popularly known as Wanda, joins the plot. However, she could be both an ally and an enemy.

We will also meet a new character called América Chávez who is played by the actress Xochitl Gomez, América Chávez or Miss America is a character created by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta. She being the first Latina and openly lesbian superheroine of Marvel Comics.

The film lasts two hours and 6 minutes. In addition, it is directed by Sam Raimi with the script by Michael Waldron.

The cast will consist of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron.

When is Doctor Strange 2 released?

The sequel to Doctor Strange 2 will hit theaters in the country on May 6.

