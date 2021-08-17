When is Dogecoin on the moon? On-chain data and trading volumes suggest soon

The cryptocurrency market has seen a rampage in 2021: multiple subsectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), memecoins and layer-two solutions, have seen their value skyrocket.

One of the biggest success stories of the year was Dogecoin (DOGE), a simple “ironic” cryptocurrency that has turned into an incredible source of income for some. Interestingly, the project has been gaining momentum again over the past month, and several data suggest that sentiment for DOGE may turn bullish.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that, since hitting a low of $ 0.159 on July 20, the price of DOGE has grown 120% to reach an intraday high of $ 0.35 on August 16, with the 24-hour trading volume rose 63% to $ 8.6 billion.

4-hour chart of DOGE / USDT. Source: TradingView

Below, we will analyze the top three reasons analysts and traders are developing a more bullish outlook for DOGE.

On-chain activity denotes increased usage

The ability to attract new token holders is one of the most important factors for the long-term sustainability of a crypto project, as new users will increase overall demand.

According to Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, Dogecoin adoption is currently at its highest level since the 2017 bull market: new users – who have held the token for less than six months – own 25% of the current supply.

“On-chain, Doge is being adopted by new investors at a level never seen by the bull market at the end of 2017, with new investors increasing their bid share from 9% in July 2020 to 25% in August 2021.”

On-chain, Doge is being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market, with new investors increasing their share of supply from 9% in July 2020 to 25% in August 2021 pic.twitter.com/W782qNhyMW – Philip Gradwell (@philip_gradwell) August 16, 2021

A subsequent tweet from Gradwell provided a deeper insight into Dogecoin’s on-chain activity, which averaged 32,000 daily active users (DAUs) in 2021.

Dogecoin on-chain daily active users vs. price. Source: Twitter

Gradwell then concluded:

“Doge has an average of 32,000 daily active users (DAU) on-chain: this average has followed the price trend. There is an R value of 0.7 between the percentage change in the DAU and the percentage change in the Doge price in 2021 so far. “

Trading volumes are increasing

Another reason for the increase in analysts’ attention towards DOGE is the increase in trading volumes on some of the largest exchanges, including Coinbase.

In the following Pentoshi tweet, DOGE’s 24-hour trading volume on Coinbase averaged $ 200 million per day:

“I just saw the volumes of $ DOGE on Coinbase last week and … my god. Starting a week ago, purchase volumes of $ 200 million per day have been presented in Doge, only on Coinbase (on-ramp fiat direct.) While I won’t continue to hold it for $ 1 or more, I think it will. My target is $ 0.40 -0.45. “

Just saw the $ DOGE volume on Coinbase the past week and my god There have been some massive buyers 200m USD a day of Doge in volume on CB alone (DIrect fiat on ramp) starting a week ago While I’m not trading it to $ 1 + I do think it will get there. My goal is .40-.45 pic.twitter.com/VBtdAWtdjk – Pentoshi Wont DM You (@ Pentosh1) August 15, 2021

Coinbase is the US exchange with the largest volumes of fiat currencies entering, and this spike in activity by traders could be a sign that retail investors are accumulating DOGE and possibly other sub-dollar tokens again.

Mark Cuban exposes the advantages of Dogecoin

Third cause of the bullish sentiment surrounding Dogecoin is the recent comment from Mark Cuban, who is once again touting Dogecoin’s benefits as a payment method for his legion of Twitter followers.

“The point about DOGE that people miss is that DOGE’s imperfections and simplicity are its greatest strengths. You can only use it to do two things: spend it or hold it. Both easy to understand. And it’s cheap to buy. it makes its community open for anyone to join and enjoy. “

The point about DOGE that people miss is that DOGE’s imperfections and simplicity are it’s greatest strengths. You can only use it to do 2 things: Spend It or HODL It. Both are easy to understand. And it’s cheap to buy. Which makes it a community anyone can join and enjoy. – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 15, 2021

Cuban’s focus on Dogecoin has drawn the ire of some Bitcoin (BTC) fans, who they urged Shark Tank star a “pop up some Bitcoin and stop promoting DOGE“Cuban, responding directly, stressed that the result was largely the work of user demand.

Cuban has so concluded:

“I do not promote Doge. I offer the products and services of my companies. Where we allow people to pay in ANY cryptocurrency, 95% of the sales are in DOGE. Customers CHOOSE to use DOGE. We can discuss everything about BTC, but in this one. DOGE moment is the way people pay. “

The increase in on-chain activity and round-the-clock trading volumes, coupled with the promotion of DOGE by popular influencers, meant that Dogecoin could see its second bull market rally in 2021.