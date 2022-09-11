When is Fantastic Four released in theaters? Who are the protagonists? Who is the director?

The new film about the superhero group was confirmed in 2019 at the Marvel Studios presentation at Comic-Con. Recently, the director of the study, Kevin Feige, announced that the tape will be part of the MCU.

fantastic four will have a new installment on the big screen, which has already revealed who will be its new director.

Initially, the film about the superhero team made up of Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing would be directed byJon Watts.However, the producer decided to subtract from the version of the saga.

Watts who just directed Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film considered that it needs a break after finishing the Spider-Man trilogy, a film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

the new movie dand Fantastic Four, It will be the third saga of the franchise, however, this will be the first time that Disney, the company that acquired Fox, takes control of production.

The story about this group of superheroes debuted in the comics of Marvel in 1961 and came to the screen at the hand of 20st Century Fox in 2005 starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Chris Evans. The sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer hit the screens in 2007.

While in 2015 a reboot was released, produced by the same studio where the new fantastic are Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

The Fantastic Four | When is it released and what is known so far about the next Marvel Studios movie?

The first details have already begun to be delivered about the new film. The first is that the film will hit the screen in 2024, and the second big news was the announcement that the new director of the saga is Matt Shakman.

The reveal came during Marvel’s panel at Disney’s D23 expo.

The most recent rumors about the saga have been related to the possible casting of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as Sue Stormy Reed Richards.

The character of Reed Richards was previously portrayed by Ioan Gruffudd in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer, while Miles Teller he played the hero in the 2015 reboot.

While in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the wish of the fans was partially fulfilled since the character was played by the star of The Office.