When is Ghostwire Tokyo coming to Xbox?

This morning we have already shared with you news about the future release of Deathloop on Xbox and now we want to shed some light on another one that should also reach the console, we are talking about Ghostwire Tokyo. The latest work from Tango Gameworks and Mikami It has received good reviews at its launch and although it is confirmed that the game will arrive on Xbox, we do not have a precise date for its launch.

In principle, it was known that the exclusivity would be for one year, so if everything went according to plan for 2023, around these dates, the game should reach Xbox. At the moment this information comes directly from Sony’s promotional announcements with the game, but Bethesda has not officially given concrete data yet. The case of Deathloop is somewhat similar, in principle in September 2022 the game should be able to launch on Xbox, although it is the same case, Bethesda has not made an official statement or set a launch window.

Ghostwire Tokyo Released on Xbox

Microsoft acquired Bethesda officially confirmed that it would respect previous agreements reached by Bethesda with other companies, this evidently includes Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo. At the moment it seems that none of this has changed and they will continue to remain silent until the agreement is concluded and the launch on Xbox consoles is defined.

After the arrival of these two games, there would be no more developments by Bethesda studios for PlayStation, so each development of any of the studios that make up Bethesda and now Xbox Game Studios would have Xbox and PC launches as a priority, there would only be to see if Microsoft at some point in the future bets on launching any of them on PlayStation consoles.