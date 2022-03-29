When is Halo series episode 2 coming out and how to watch it for free

After the great success of the launch chapter of the Halo series at Paramount +, we give you all the details so you don’t miss the next one.

The first chapter of the Halo series was a resounding success at Paramount +. Released last Thursday, the first episode of the adaptation of the Master Chief story to the screen broke audience records and the millions of fans of the most iconic Xbox game want more; but. When does the second chapter of the Halo series come out?

The second installment of the Halo series arrives at Paramount+

After the boom generated by the first episode of Halo, which exceeded the 4.9 million viewers it had 1833the prequel to Yellowstone Released in December 2021, it is now expected for the continuity of the Master Chief story.

Depending on the platform, the second chapter of the first season of the Halo series will be released on Thursday, March 31 at midnight Pacific time. This means that in Argentina it can be seen from 4 AM on March 31. In any case, if it does not appear at that time, there is no need to worry since it is confirmed that it will be that day of its launch.

Halo the series official trailer



How to watch the Halo series for free on Paramount+

Not Netflix, not HBO, not dear old cable. Halo is an exclusive Paramount+ series, and it is because of the company’s relationship with Microsoft that all users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy the Halo series for free. For 30 days and until May 25, they will be able to test the Paramount+ platform and, of course, enjoy the first episodes of the series.

In order to enjoy this benefit, Xbox Game Pass users must go to the Perks gallery located on the Xbox consoleon the Xbox app on Windows or in the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, and activate it. Once activated, Xbox Game Pass members will be directed to the Paramount+ page to start their 30-day free trial.

