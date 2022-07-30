When is Harry Potter’s birthday?

Every July 31, Harry Potter’s birthday is celebrated. and it is the perfect reason to immerse yourself in the wizarding world of hogwartswhether you are a fan of the seven books or the saga of eight films based on the character of the British writer JK Rowling.

Like any fan of Harry Potter film series You know, the young wizard was played by the British actor Daniel Radcliffe in the first installment of the saga, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The film, directed by filmmaker Chris Columbus, is based on Joanne Rowling’s first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone published in 1997.

Image via Pics

Maybe you are interested… Fantastic Beasts 3: cast and review | PandaAncha.mx www.pandaancha.mx read article

The British-American feature film portrays Harry’s difficult life since he was just a baby. After resisting a deadly attack by the villain Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), in which his parents died, he was left in the care of his uncles.

But his life changes when he turns 11, because Harry discovers that he is a wizard and receives an invitation to become a wizard’s apprentice in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Image of Harry, Ron and Hermione in the Common Room via Wizarding World

That’s where he meets his best friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), with whom he goes through all kinds of obstacles that put his magical abilities to the test.

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger run into Fluffy at The Philosopher’s Stone. | Image via Wizarding World

This film released in 2001 marked the beginning of one of the biggest fantasy film franchises based on the seven books from JK Rowling’s Wizarding World, with 500 million copies sold around the world. Such was the success that seven more films followed:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Curious Harry Potter Facts

Harry Potter would be 42 years old this 2022

According to the books, Harry Potter was born on July 31, 1980, the same day as author Joanne Rowling’s birthdayonly she was born in 1965. Harry is younger than his friend Ron who was born on March 1, 1980, and Hermione on September 19, 1979.

Image via GIFER

The wait that served to write history

The idea to write this incredible story came up while Rowling was waiting for a delayed train in Manchester bound for London.

Image via Kampüste Ne Var

The requirement to be part of the cast

The actors had to be British, as the producers and Rowling wanted to respect every detail of the books.

Image of Harry Potter in his first game of Quidditch via Wizarding World

The city of Edinburgh inspired Hogwarts

Many places in the Scottish city served as inspiration for the author of the books. If you plan to visit the city of Edinburgh, have a coffee in The Elephant Housealso called Birthplace of Harry Potterwhere this fantastic story was written.

Image via Pinterest

The granddaughter of Richard Harris (Dumbledore)

Richard Harris, the actor who played Dumbledore in the first two movies, said he only took the role because his granddaughter swore never to speak to him again if he didn’t.

Image via Seriesmaniacos

fact and fiction

Alfonso Cuarón, the director of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, asked Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to write essays on their characters from the first-person point of view. They all responded the same as their characters would: Daniel (Harry) wrote one page, Emma (Hermione) wrote ten pages, and Rupert (Ron) didn’t deliver anything saying: “I didn’t do mine, because I didn’t think Ron would.”.

Image via HBO Max

royal surprise

In Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Daniel (Harry), Emma (Hermione) and Rupert (Ron) met the set of the great hall at the same time as their characters. This was so not by chance, but so that their surprise would be genuine.

Image via Sensacine

July 31 is an important date for Hogwarts students

In addition to the fact that July 31 is the day Harry Potter and the writer JK Rowling were born, this was the deadline that aspiring wizards had to accept their invitation to enter Hogwarts School.

Image via HBO Max

How to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday?

Enjoy a Harry Potter movie marathon

HBO Max is the only place where you can find the complete saga of the beloved Harry Potter. Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures., the saga is made up of eight feature films that were released over a period of 10 years and directed by filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

If you still don’t have the HBO Max service, here’s how you can activate it.

Image via HBO Max

Participate in a Harry Potter Book Club

If you’re a fan of this YA phenomenon, you’ll probably want to discuss your thoughts on these fantasy novels with other Muggles.

get the collection complete Harry Potter books here so that they come directly to your home.

Prepare the Harry Potter birthday cake

The recipe for the birthday cake of the most famous boy in the world is very easy to prepare. Simply bake a chocolate cake in a circular shape, cover it with a delicious strawberry icing and add the phrase “Happee Birthdae Harry” with green lemon icing letters, like the ones Hagrid writes on the famous dessert.

Harry Potter’s birthday cake that Hagrid prepared for him | Image via Pinterest