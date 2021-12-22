when is he back? There is already a date

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be available for tonight’s match in Empoli. That’s when the Swedish bomber could be back …

In home Milan is now a cult! For a player recovering from injury, there is another who stops in the pits. This is exactly what happened in the last few days a Milanello. Olivier Giroud has recently recovered from the physical problem, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic was forced to stop just yesterday.

An overload in the left knee for the Swede, who will surely miss tonight’s match ad Empoli. In short, Stefano Pioli therefore, as has been the case for some time now, he will have only one striker available, and he will have to invent something so as not to exhaust Giroud too. The Frenchman, most likely, will be deployed as a starter tonight but he does not yet have the 90 minutes in the legs.

Fortunately, tonight’s match will be followed by about two weeks of rest for the Rossoneri; time available to recover the many injured players in the squad. On returning from the Christmas break, it is hoped that the various ones will be immediately available Rebic, Calabria And Leao, which should return to the field on January 6 against the Rome to San Siro.

Read also:

As for Ibra, the Swede should also return by that date. His injury is not serious, quite the contrary. It should be nothing to worry about, even if by now it has become difficult to make predictions at Milanello. Anyway, according to the information, Stefano Pioli should have the giant of Malmoe immediately after the Christmas break.

Milan, to lead a better second half of the season than last season, need a large and complete squad. Otherwise it will be difficult to give continuity to the results.