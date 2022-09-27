when is it and how to apply

The lottery visas of diversity or Program of visas of diversity It offers many people the possibility of obtaining a residence visa in the United States.

For fiscal year 2023, they will be awarded 55,000 visas. The requirement to participate in the award is to have submitted the application in 2021.

Particularities of the DV Program

– Applications must be sent through the United States Department of State.

– Registration is free.

– Citizens cannot participate Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, the United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland). North) and its dependent territories, Venezuela and Vietnam.

– The choice is random.

– The visas are distributed in six geographic regions by the Department of State.







The requirements to participate

Visa Lottery participants must meet the following conditions.

– Be a citizen of one of the countries with low rates of immigration to the United States. The excepted nationalities are specified in the previous lines.

– Being the son, daughter or spouse of a person with a passport from one of the participating countries, it is possible to access this program.

– Education and work experience requirements must be met. These are: have a high school diploma and two years of work experience in an occupation that requires two years of training.

warnings

– By making more than one registration request, the person is excluded from the lottery.

– Send the request in advance. The demand can cause saturation on the website.

– Paper applications will not be accepted.







The Green Card allows permanent residence in the United States Photo Shutterstock.

-Submit the completed form. If not, it will not be taken into account.

– Save a copy of the page and the confirmation number.

– The United States Department of State does not report via email. Results should be found at https://dvprogram.state.gov.

– The government does not ask for an advance payment. It is a scam.

– Dealing with a visa advisor or visa agents does not increase the chances of obtaining residency.

What to do when selected

Winners must wait for notification for the interview. Keep in mind that the issuance of visas presents a delay

When will the next registration be?

At the beginning of October, the call for the DV-2024 program will be opened.

