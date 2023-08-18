When is it, where is it, hours and where to park

The concert program of the Ibero-American Forum of Huelva will continue this weekend with a performance on Saturday August 19 by Lola Indigo. the artist already has sold out to the appointment in which he promises a spectacular music and dance show.

singer and dancer immersed in one Travel which began in May at Madrid’s Vissink Center and will end in October with a performance at Granada’s Palacio de Deportes. 25 stop throughout the national territory.

Who is Lola Indigo and where did her nickname come from?

Lola Indigo was born in Madrid in 1992, but grew up in the city of Granada in Huator Tazar. The artist rose to fame after passing through Operation Triunfo in 2017Despite being expelled from the varsity for the first time. In 2010 he was also in Cuatro Network’s television competition ‘Fama a Bailar’.

his birth name is Miriam Doblas And he has a long background in the world of dance. She has been a choreographer and teacher and has had a chance to participate in a few music shows as well. she worked as a dancer China and Los Angeles With famous artists like Chris Brown, Miguel Bose, Sweet California, Enrique Iglesias, Marta Sanchez and The Baseballs.

In recent years, the artist has participated in various television programs such as ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’ and achieved great success with singles such as ‘I don’t want anything anymore’ -with which he achieved double platinum certification in December 2018- ‘El Tonto’, ‘La Santa’, ‘Corazones Rotos’ or ‘La Niña de la Escuela’, among others.

place and date

Lola Indigo concert in Huelva next Saturday August 19 In this Ibero-American Forum of La Rabidain Palos de la Frontera.

recruitment will start 10:30 PM.Although the doors will open a little earlier for access to the enclosure, which has a capacity of approx. 4,000 people. Tickets for the concert in Huelva are already available sold out,

Anyone over the age of 12 months must have a ticket to attend the concert, according to ticket sales company Giglione.

how to get there and where to park

The Ibero-American Forum of La Rabida is located in the municipality. border sticks, In the area of ​​La Rabida, s/n. You can get there from Huelva own vehicle In less than 15 minutes on the H-30.

In Public transportationBuses leave from the capital to the municipality of Palermo on Saturdays until 9:00 pm, however, do not return in time for the concerts to end, as the last ones are at 8:30 pm.

To park vehicles, the Ibero-American Forum has a wide facility. parking bag input contains that character optional, However, it is advised to reach with some time to avoid delay.

