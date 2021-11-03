When is LEGO Black Friday? Set at discounted prices, here are the dates

When is LEGO Black Friday? Where to find LEGO at a discounted price? Black Friday will obviously also involve the famous Danish constructions and fans hope to find the most coveted sets at a reduced price on the occasion of Black Friday 2021.

Black Friday LEGO will obviously be held in November and the company has already announced a VIP weekend on the weekend of November 20th and 21st, the first thing to do therefore is to register for the LEGO VIP program and accept the receipt of promotional emails so as to be always updated on discounts and offers.

At the moment LEGO has not announced specific offers but usually during the VIP Weekends customers receive a free set on the LEGO Store for a minimum cost, often these are exclusive packs or limited edition, obviously there will also be discounts on LEGO sets.

Other retailers such as Amazon and Gamelife will also offer discounts on LEGOs for Black Friday and this could be a good opportunity to stock up on new sets for Christmas gifts. from LEGO Star Wars to LEGO Super Mario, without forgetting the packages dedicated to Marvel and DC superheroes, the beloved City and LEGO Friends line, as well as sets for collectors and the LEGO Technic line dedicated to the most experienced builders.