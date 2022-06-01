When is Ms Marvel released? How long until the premiere of Ms Marvel on Disney Plus? What is it about?

The new series starring Iman Vellani will debut over the next few days on streaming. Find out here how much is left for its premiere.

Ms Marvel is the next Marvel series that will premiere on Disney+ and is already generating great expectation among fans of Kevin Feige’s company for telling the story of the heroine Kamala Khan.

Starring Iman Vellaniproduction follows a Teen Pakistani-American living in New Jersey who idolizes the Avengers, but particularly Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Not only that, because he also has several skills where art and his great creativity to write fan-fictions stand out. His life will radically change when he discovers that he has superpowers and must face her new job as one of the caretakers of the universe.

In addition to starring in this new series, Vellani will appear in The Marvelsthe sequel to Captain Marvel, which will have Larson and Teyonah Parris back and whose release date is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

How many days are left for the premiere of Ms Marvel on Disney +?

Ms Marvel will be released on next Wednesday June 8 through the Disney+ streaming platform, that is, There are only nine days left to enjoy the new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.