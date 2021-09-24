When is Rihanna’s new album out? Official date, previews, curiosities

Rihanna the great star of hits such as “Umbrella” is ready to return in 2021. When? There is no certain date yet. For sure we know that he is working on a new big success. It would already be well advanced but… according to him, Covid 19 has slowed everything down. The famous Pop artist he would also announce that he wanted to return to the stage for a world tour. Obviously, it is still early to say. And the spreading or easing of the pandemic could turn things around completely. One way or another.

Rihanna her new hit? Still no date

For sure Rihanna’s new record will be released in 2021. When? It is not known. Not supposed to be early in the year. At least he would have announced a single. Certainly the famous singer does not want to leak anything. He would also have given a not exactly nice answer to those who ask for some gem or some anticipation.

The response to a fan that caused a stir

It’s been about 5 years since its last success. His many ago, of course, await some more answers on the album he would still be working on. But it is not long ago the news of an answer, impatient, that he would have given to some admirers. For her, even too “curious”. It is clear that Rihanna, Covid aside, was already feeling a lot of pressure for the release of a new album. The various responses to the posts, not exactly nice, would have leaked this attitude.

Rihanna and her fight against Covid

The singer had donated approximately $ 6 million to the global coronavirus relief fund through her Clara Lionel Foundation. The donation will be split between organizations such as Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund, the International Rescue Committee. And many others. In short, between tricks, scandals, successes, awards and … “pisses” the beautiful Rihanna never ceases to surprise. But… better not ask her again when her next songs will come out.