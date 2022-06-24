When is Spider-Man coming to Disney+? Date and list of filmsMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Forget jumping between OTT platforms to see the different franchises of spider-man. finally we will have all movies on disney plus from July. Yes, those of Tobey Maguirethose of Andrew Garfield and those of Tom Holland in the same streaming app so you can see them as many times as you want.

Following the worldwide success of the meeting of the three actors who have given life to “Peter Parker” in the film Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich became one of the ten highest grossing films of all time and which opened the doors to the Marvel Multiverse, the taste for the Spider-Man movies experienced a new boom.

The recommended ‘Peter Parker’

When will the Spider-Man movies be on Disney+?

Although they are currently distributed between Disney +, Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, all spider-man movies can be viewed exclusively on Disney Plus starting July 8since the distribution contracts with the rest of the platforms end in the coming days.

This information applies to all of Latin America and has been rumored for weeks, since in the United Kingdom and other regions the exclusive acquisition of the spider man catalogwhose first film starring Tobey Maguire was released in 2002.

What movies are coming to Disney Plus?

spider-man

Spider-Man 2

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The missing Man Atanta movies

For now, it is expected that Spider-Man 3 by Tobey Maguire and the remaining two Tom Holland films, Spider-Man: Far From Home Y Spider-Man: No Way Home be available in the coming months after their distribution contract ends with Netflix and HBO Max, respectively.

