When is Spider-Man: No Way Home extended version released in Chile? When does Spider-Man: No Way Home come out?

Attention fans! Spider-Man: No Way Home will return in its extended version, with scenes that we did not see in the first instance.

This tape arrived at the end of 2021 on the big screen, where it was a success at the box office.

In the film we could see the following: After Spider-Man’s identity is revealed, Parker’s life and reputation are turned upside down. To fix this, Peter decides to contact Stephen Strange to help him restore his old secret identity with magic, but this causes a fracture in the multiverse, causing supervillains from other alternate realities.

This story reconnected us with the previous Spider-Man, as both villains like Andrew Garfiel and Tobey Maguire appear, alongside Tom Holland.

Let us remember that the fury was so great that once the internet platforms were released they were filled with spoilers and reactions, in front of the image when Tobey and Andrew appear, being a curious fact that Garfield would have promised that he would never put on the arachnid superhero costume again.

Even in the face of the rumor that Garfield would participate in the film, his ex-partner Emma Stone called him to ask him if he would really be part of the cast, to which he tells him that “He would not be a part”, at the time of the premiere Stone calls him again treating him like an idiot for not telling him.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home extended version re-released?

The extended version will arrive on September 15 at theaters in the country.