When is the 2022 Concachampions Final? Cougars vs. Seattle Sounders

Mexico City / 04.14.2022 12:21:00





The finalists were determined Concachampions 2022such as Pumas and Seattle Soundersa duel between clubs of the MX League and the mlswhich will be played at the end of April and beginning of May, as announced by the Concacaf.

Ida’s game will be next April 27 on the Mexico Citywhile the Vuelta will be held in Seattle on May 4.

Cougars advanced to the region’s tournament finals following a 2-1 aggregate victory over Blue Crossa team that could not come back in the second leg this Tuesday night at the Aztec stadiumgame that ended in a goalless draw.

While the Seattle Sounders beat the New York City F.C. with an aggregate of 4-2, after the 3-1 in the First Leg and the tie at one point in the Vuelta.

This is how the 2022 Concachampions Final will be played

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders – First Leg Final

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. local time

Venue: University Olympic Stadium

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM – Second Leg Final

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. local time

Venue: Lumen Field.

How was the host of the Final de Vuelta chosen?

Of the two classified to the Final of the Concachampions 2022, Seattle Sounders closes as a local due to its results in the previous rounds, where it finished better positioned than Cougars.