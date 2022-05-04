When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid played?

2022-05-04

The teams that will dispute the title of the Champions League 2022, which will take place in a single game on Saturday, May 28 at a neutral venue.

SEE MORE: Table of Champions League scorers

The stadium where this match will be played will be Saint-Denisin Paris, France. Firstly, it was agreed to be developed in the Allianz Arena from Russia, but because of the war, she changed places.

The contest between Liverpool Y real Madrid is scheduled to start at 1 in the afternoon, Central American time and that can be witnessed through the screen of ESPN.