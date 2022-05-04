When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid played?
2022-05-04
The teams that will dispute the title of the Champions League 2022, which will take place in a single game on Saturday, May 28 at a neutral venue.
The stadium where this match will be played will be Saint-Denisin Paris, France. Firstly, it was agreed to be developed in the Allianz Arena from Russia, but because of the war, she changed places.
The contest between Liverpool Y real Madrid is scheduled to start at 1 in the afternoon, Central American time and that can be witnessed through the screen of ESPN.
On the pitch will be Liverpool from Englandcast that got rid of Villarreal to add their third final in the last five years at the hands of Jurgen Klopp.
and on the other side real Madridteam of Carlo Ancelotti which he eliminated in a series of semifinals Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City with a global score of 6-5. The series went into overtime.
SHEET OF THE CHAMPIONS FINAL
Match: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
Day: May 28
Place: Saint-Denis, Paris, France.
Time: 1:00 pm (Central America Time)
THE RULES
The game will have to be defined in the 90′ regulation minutes, but if there is a tie, it will last another 30 minutes with two periods of 15 minutes each.
If the tie persists, the champion of the Champions League 2022 It will be defined from the charges of the penalty mark, so the entire definition could take another hour.