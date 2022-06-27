When is the June new moon and how will it impact your zodiac sign?

One of the most important new moons of the lunar year will take place next Tuesday, June 28, when the new moon occurs in Cancer.. Our natural satellite is the ruling planet of this sign, so the energy of new beginnings that this lunation will emanate will be especially powerful.

Cancer is a cardinal water sign that is not only emotional and sensitive, he is also visionary and ambitious, which is why he encourages us to set far-reaching projects, goals and objectives.

New moons occur every month and represent the beginning of the Moon’s cycle, so It is the perfect opportunity to write a new chapter in our lives..

Astrologers at Instyle.com explained that most of them are ideal times to review how we have been doing in a particular area of ​​our lives, and the Cancer New Moon on June 28 is perfect for discussing issues of the heart, spirit, and inner world.

However, this lunation will not impact all zodiac signs in the same way. Next, discover how it influences your horoscope.

Movement will be the key for this lunation. You will be able to start several projects at the same time, as indicated by the Body and Soul horoscope. On the other hand, you may have some shocks at home, if you get over it, you can strengthen your security and sense of calm.

You are adept at planting the seeds of new projects, but this lunation asks that you take things slow and only choose those that are most important. To find out, it will suffice to pay more attention to your intuition.

The new Moon in Cancer is a moment of calm and reflection, which could upset Gemini, used to always being active. Meditating will help calm his mind and along the way, a dream could come that in the future could be lucrative.

The energies of home will be shaken with this lunation. It is the perfect time to set powerful intentions and put your needs first, especially those that are professional.

Your mind will be restless dreaming of trips and big projects. The new moon will help clarify your vision to choose the ones that align with your own interests.

A cycle of renewal arrives with the new moon in Cancer. Making home earrings will allow you to dissolve in panorama to know what comes next. The time has come to listen to his heart.

You will realize what kind of people are aligned with your interests and should be part of your future life. It will be time to prioritize the strongest relationships, including those that have to do with work.

The new moon in Cancer will encourage you to take a leap of faith to improve some aspects of your daily routine. This means that it will be his intuition that will dictate what steps he must take to improve his well-being and inner balance.

This lunation will impact the intimacy of Sagittarius. It will enlist his emotions to face what is coming in the future in matters of love and passion. The affairs of his heart will be repaired.

Personal life now takes on a more important focus than your professional career. It is time to analyze what needs to change to balance these two aspects. Doing so will pay off in the long run.

The new moon in Cancer asks that you commit to healthier habits for your well-being. If you don’t know where to start, the stars suggest taking advice from friends and people close to you. It’s okay to ask for help from time to time.

It is a moment of reflection where Pisces will begin to value himself. He will express his needs, wants and desires to take a position of empowerment.

It may interest you:

– How to use the energy of the new Moon to purify yourself spiritually

– Venus in transit through Gemini: this is how it will affect the romantic life of your sign

– The 3 zodiac signs that will receive more positive energy in the Cancer cycle