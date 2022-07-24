When is the movie Tren Balade Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny released? What is the movie Tren Bala about?

In the film we will see Bad Bunny with Brad Pitt

Attention fans of BadBunny!This 2022 we will see him on the big screen alongside great Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt in the movie Bullet Train.

The film is full of action, which takes place on a high-speed train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka. It is a long journey with very few stops between the two destinations. Five assassins are on board in one of the cars.

Each one of them has a very particular assignment, however, without them knowing it, the five protagonists are interconnected. Once the true problem of the situation begins to be uncovered, the criminals must unmask the truth and discover what the true purpose of this trip and its other companions is. Nothing will matter more than getting off that train alive.

The story is based on a novel by Kōtarō Isaka and features an all-star cast including Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock, Bullet Train. follows five assassins aboard a moving bullet train who quickly discover that their missions have something in common.

When is the movie Bullet Train released?

The film will hit theaters on August 4.