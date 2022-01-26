When is the new Alfa Romeo Tonale suv presented? – Corriere.it

The long-awaited Tonale electrified suv, entrusted with the relaunch of the Alfa Romeo brand, will make its debut in society in February, but will arrive on the street in June

The long wait for the Alfa Romeo Tonale will end on February 8, as confirmed by the house itself through its official website. The appointment set at 15:00 for those wishing to follow the official presentation in streaming on the Alfa Romeo website.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first electrified model Tonale is entrusted with the hopes of relaunching the historic Italian brand, which debuts in the competitive compact SUV segment with its first electrified model. It is no coincidence that the title of the Metamorphosis presentation, to indicate the path towards an increasingly electric future. The new Alfa Romeo Tonale rests on an advanced version of the Compass platform, prepared for the 240 HP plug-in hybrid propulsion. The engine will be housed in a transverse position, and will be available in both front and all-wheel drive. The chassis has been completely revised in order to guarantee better dynamic qualities and under the hood there should be a hybrid unit with an external rechargeable battery that combines a 1.3 turbo petrol unit with an electric unit for over 240 HP. The CEO Imparato has revised the project in progress, demanding a more high-performance hybrid powertrain. Sar produced in Pomigliano d’Arco to arrive in dealerships in June.

The Tonale concept Alfa Romeo first showed its idea of ​​electrification at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, revealing the concept of the compact Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV. Tonale through the language of Alfa Romeo wants to rewrite the rules of the currently growing segment; thanks to the uniqueness of the Italian style and the pleasure of driving.

