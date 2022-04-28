When is the next episode of Halo coming out and how to watch it for free

The Halo series entered the home stretch at Paramount+ and fans are already looking forward to the release of the next chapter. Here are the details of when and how it can be seen.





Halo, the series, entered the final stretch of its first season. After the broadcast of the sixth episode this morning, the adaptation of the Masterchief story to the small screen prepares its fans for the outcome. And the wait is long, that’s why we tell you When does Chapter 7 of the Halo series come out on Paramount+ and how to watch it live.

‘Halo’: when does the next chapter come out on Paramount +

With the action still fresh from the recent release of Halo Chapter 6, fans of the saga and new followers of the series already have their sights set on the new episode. And as always from the beginning of this adventure on the small screen, from Episode 7 of ‘Halo’ will air on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 5 at midnight (Pacific Time).. This means that in Argentina it can be seen from 4AM on Thursday 5.

“Contact” was the first chapter, released on Thursday March 24, followed by “Unbound” (Thursday March 31), “Emergence” (Thursday April 7), “Homecoming” (Thursday April 14), “Reckoning” (Thursday April 21), “Solace” (Thursday April 28) and next Thursday comes a new delivery.

When can you see chapter 7 of ‘Halo’ in Mexico

As with all previous installments, Halo fans in Mexico, which really are many, should not stay up so late to see the new installment of the series at Paramount +. Chapter 7 of Halo can be seen in Mexico starting at 1AM on Thursday, May 5.

How to watch Halo for free on Paramount+

This is an exclusive series from Paramount+, which has a close relationship with Microsoft on several projects. For this reason, users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy the Halo series for free. for 30, subscribers will have the opportunity to try the Paramount+ platform and enjoy the first episodes of the series. The promotion has valid until May 25, 2022.

In order to take advantage of this benefit, all Xbox Game Pass users will need to go to the Perks gallery found on the Xbox console, in the Xbox app on Windows, or in the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, and activate it.

