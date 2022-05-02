When is the prequel to “The Hunger Games” released?

“The Hunger Games” opened the saga in 2012 and had a global gross of USD 694.4 million. (Lionsgate)

During the celebration of CinemaCon, the global event where the most important novelties of film companies are presented, the release date of the prequel to The Hunger Games, the film with Jennifer Lawrence that only in its first weekend in the United States and Canada grossed twice what it had cost, and that achieved a global box office of almost USD 700 million. Production company Lionsgate revealed that Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the name it will bear will be November 17, 2023. Until now, it has not been reported who will be part of the cast.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Jennifer Lawrence starred in all four “Hunger Games” movies. (Lionsgate)

What The Hunger Gamesis also based on a book of SuzanneCollinspublished in 2020. The story tells the years of adolescence and youth of the character of Coriolanus Snow, who in the film was played by Donald Sutherland (moon fall). In the previous novel in time, this character is a charming and kind young man and a hero that everyone wants to imitate. A totally opposite image to what we saw in the other novels and films produced so far.

The events are located 64 years before what happened in the trilogy of The Hunger Gamesexactly in the 10th edition of the games, when Snow was chosen as District 12’s mentor.

Donald Sutherland was Coriolanus Snow in the “Hunger Games” saga. The prequel will tell the youth of him. (Lionsgate)

Francis Lawrence (director of the last three films in the saga) will also be the one behind the camera for this prequel. The novel was adapted by Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine), who was already a screenwriter for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013). So much Brad Simpson (american crime story) What nina jacobson (Greg’s diary) will once again be producers of the film through their company Color Force Y SuzanneCollins She will also serve as executive producer.

Francis Lawrence, director of the last three films of “The Hunger Games”, will also be the director of the prequel. (Lionsgate)

Let us remember that the history of The Hunger Games told us about the life of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence, The bright side of life), who participates in a competition organized by the Panem regime that faces young representatives of 24 districts, of which only one will survive. Katniss volunteers to take the place of her sister, who was chosen through a lottery. Thus, Katniss becomes everyone’s heroine.

The saga had four films: The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015). Lawrence was accompanied Josh Hutcherson (ultra man) Y Liam Hemsworth (Most Dangerous Game) in the central roles. The four films added a box office of USD 2,968 million .

