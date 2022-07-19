When is the series finale coming out?

Part 3 of the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ is just around the corner. With 8 new chapters, the AMC series will not only end its 11th season, but will end the story of its main title, but don’t worry, there are still zombies for a while.

No date confirmed so far ‘The Walking Dead’ is expected to premiere its final chapters in the fall of 2022 and, for now, you can review the entire series on Disney +. The first 10 seasons are also available in the Netflix and HBO Max series catalog.

“There’s a lot of exciting story left to tell on ‘The Walking Dead’“, comments Scott Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe and former showrunner of the series, “this ending will be the beginning of more walking dead: new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new releases. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

AMC

A decade later, the phenomenon around the universe imagined by Robert Kirkman continues to grow as if it were a strange disease of hungry revivals but, really, does the Universe ‘The Walking Dead’ have a future?

With ten seasons and two thirds behind it, the AMC gem premiered its first spin-off six years ago, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, a series that began as a prequel (renewed for an eighth season) set in the city of Los Angeles and centered on a family that must survive the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, showing the origin of the virus and how it spread around the world from the point of view of a family.

Seeing the results obtained, they did not take long to confirm a third title set in the same universe of extreme survival, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, a two-season miniseries already finished which showed the first generation of native teenagers from the apocalypse.

AMC

This summer we may see a fourth product from the same universe,’Tales of the Walking Dead‘, an anthology of six stand-alone episodes that will tell stories starring familiar and new secondary characters, played by Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Embeth Davidtz or Jessie T. Usher, among others.

How? What do you want more wobbly dead? At AMC they listen to you and they have already announced ‘Isle of the Dead’, a series in which Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will play their characters Maggie and Negan again on a trip to post-apocalyptic Manhattan, an island that has become a chaotic, walker-infested microcosm. The first season will have six episodes and will be seen in 2023, with Eli Jorné as showrunner. And it is not the only spin-off focused on two of the main characters of ‘The Walking Dead’ that we will see next year, as Angela Kang, current showrunner of the original series, is preparing another fiction starring Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

AMC

