When is the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer coming out? Chris Hemsworth already revealed the date and no one noticed!

One of the most anticipated superhero movies this year is definitely Thor: Love and Thundersince it has become the only saga of Marvel Studios in having a fourth solo film, because neither the beloved (and longed for) Hombre de Hierro or the Captain America they managed to go beyond the trilogy.

This new release of Thorstarring again Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompsonwill be directed by an old acquaintance of Marvel, Taika Waititi; It will also include the participation of figures such as Russell Crowe and Christian balewho already has experience in movies inspired by comics, since he was Batman in the trilogy of Christopher Nolanhowever, now he will not be a hero but a villain, as he will play Gorr, the so-called “butcher of the gods”.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will premiere next July 8or after its launch was delayed eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So his arrival on the big screen is just around the corner and fans are wondering why there is no official trailer yet of the tape.

However, that doubt could have been inadvertently cleared up this Monday, April 4, although few would have noticed. And it is that Chris Hemsworth himself published on his social networks a photograph on social networks of him announcing that The press tour for the film has already started..

“Get ready friends, this movie is going to be wild!” Reads the post he made, accompanied by a photograph where Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi also appear. However, the signs that the three actors they do with their handsthey could have trailer date revealed.

The press tour for Thor: Love and Thunder has begun. Photo: Instagram chrishemsworth

If we look at the image, Taika Waititi, makes a pair of ones with index fingers; while Chris Hemsworth does the rock sign forming a two in each hand; meanwhile, Tessa Thompson, does the sign of love and peace showing two fingers of each hand. If we translate that to numbers it would result in 11-4-22; then that would mean The first official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder would arrive next Monday, April 11, 2022.

What will Thor: Love and Thunder be about?

Although Marvel Studios has not yet released an official synopsis for the film, it is known that it is inspired by the comic series The Mighty Thorin which Jane Foster, the scientist who is the protagonist’s love interest, has cancer and the only cure is in Mjolnir, that is, Thor’s hammerso it takes it and it becomes the new Goddess of Thunder.

This plot, although with some adaptations, would be the one that comes closest to what we will see in the film that means Natalie Portman’s return to Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). Chris Hemsworth will also be the protagonist, although it remains to be seen how Thor returns to the scene, as it is worth remembering that at the end of Avengers: Endgamethe God of Thunder leaves the Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxywho are expected to also appear in this new installment.

