When is The Tragedy of Macbeth out? Film with Denzel Washington, Trailer, Cast

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH is a Joel Coen film with the eclectic Denzel Washington, but also with Frances Mcdormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling.

The tragedy of Macbeth by William Shakespeare is one of the most popular and obscure works of the writer’s prolific work and has been adapted countless times over the years, but the upcoming adaptation by Joel Coen with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand seems to be one of the most unique reinterpretations of classical history.

The upcoming film, which will also be available on the Apple TV + streaming service, appears to be a bold, dreamlike take on the iconic comedy about the psychological effects political ambition can have on someone.

Here’s everything we know so far.

The Tragedy of Macbeth Release Date

Viewers in large cities or areas where they can have access to films at the time of their limited release, due to Covid, and therefore go to the cinemas, they will be able to see the suggestive film starting December 25, 2021, perhaps a not entirely pleasant and peaceful way to spend Christmas afternoon with the family.

Those who have access to the limited version will have to wait until January 14, 2022, when The Tragedy of Macbeth it will make its streaming debut on Apple TV + where it will join a number of other films that have been distributed through the platform.

The cast of The Tragedy Of Macbeth

The list of actors who appear as part of the cast is truly something unique.

Leading the tragic story will be the two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth, the three-time Academy Award-winning actress Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth and the Emmy-nominated rising star Corey Hawkins like Lord Macduff.

The rest of the cast are equally impressive with Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Moses Ingram, Ralph Ineson, Stephen Root, Sean Patrick Thomasand many other notable stars.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth Plot

The film will not be the first film adaptation of Shakespeare’s play. In 1948, seven years after the masterpiece Fourth Power, Orson Wells decided to make a film based on the tragedy.

In 1957 it was the turn of Akira Kurosawa, considered by many to be the greatest Japanese director of all time, and one of the greatest authors in the entire history of cinema, with the feature film The throne of blood starring the great Toshiro Mifune.

Joel Coen’s work will also follow the events narrated in Shakespeare’s tragedy.

We will see the Scottish lord Macbeth fall into a spiral of violence dictated by the desire to fulfill the prophecy of a group of witches who foretold his rise as the next king of the kingdom.

