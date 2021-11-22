Business
when it arrives and how much it is taxed this year
With the year drawing to a close, it’s time for a thirteenth month’s salary for workers and retirees. For pensioners who withdraw it at the post office, the operation will start as early as next Thursday, while for all retired people who receive it directly into their current account, payment is expected on 1 December. Finally, employees and private workers will receive the amount by Christmas. But how much is it taxed? The CGIA Studies Office wasted no time and has already done the math.