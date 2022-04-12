when it arrives and how to cure the drop in testosterone

Does andropause really exist? And does drop in testosterone affect all men? The word to the andrologist

Eugenio Spagnuolo

Hormonal changes are a natural part of aging. But, unlike the interruption of reproductive age, which occurs in women during menopause, changes in sex hormones in men occur gradually. “Therefore, it is not appropriate to talk about male menopause nor about Andropause “explains Professor Andrea Salonia, urologist and andrologist, director of the Urological Research Institute (URI) of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. Rather, the hormonal changes related to aging in women and men are different. The drop in testosterone that occurs after age 50 is not the same for all men, and must be addressed in a very specific way.

Professor Salonia, does the andropause exist? Can you compare it to female menopause?Andropause is an incorrect term and is no longer used in the scientific literature. Above all, we cannot speak of Andropausa, borrowing the same concepts that are good for the female sex. Biology clearly tells us that the underlying mechanisms are different, although the effects are somewhat similar. We men do not have a complete and definitive interruption of any specific activity, which happens for women when their reproductive capacity runs out with the exhaustion of the ovarian reserve (and therefore of the physiological possibility of becoming a mother). This is followed by an important hormonal change, which is associated with signs and symptoms peculiar to menopause, which women are well aware of (hot flashes, insomnia, irritation, emotional distress and much more).

What happens instead in men, during the aging phase?For men it is different, and is accompanied by a progressive decline in reproductive ability and in the hormones that the testicle continues to produce, first of all testosterone (the male hormone par excellence). A progressive decline in testosterone is expected as the individual ages, and may or may not be associated with specific physical symptoms and signs. But that’s not necessarily the case. And only in that proportion of men for whom a reduction of total testosterone in the blood below a specific level is associated with the appearance of symptoms, a condition we call testosterone deficiency. This symptomatic lack of testosterone is termed hypogonadism of the aging man and it corresponds to what we would have wrongly called Andropause.

What are the symptoms of testosterone deficiency?Decrease in sexual desire, with lack of thoughts and fantasies about sexuality, a loss of morning erections – which are also characteristic of the entire life path of the male – and more or less marked difficulty in obtaining or maintaining an erection satisfactory for the purposes of sexual activity. Furthermore, the hypogonadism of the aging man can be characterized by less vigor in physical activities, less energy and the possibility of more marked fatigue, as well as a more likely deflection of mood and less motivation, a more fragile ability to focus and poorer sleep quality.

What is meant by low testosterone? Is it useful to carry out checks?Doctors usually refer to the persistence of total blood testosterone values ​​below 3 ng / mL, although many raise this threshold as low as 3.5 ng / mL, where sexual symptoms are particularly prominent. However, a progressive and percentage drop in testosterone is not only highly probable over time, but also expected; therefore, a carpet screening in the male population is not recommended, but a control is suggested only in men who show symptoms attributable to testosterone deficiency. In that case it is strongly suggested to take a sample in the morning, between 7 and 11, preferably on an empty stomach, to better check in the most correct way how the values ​​of the hormone circulating in the blood are.

Does it apply to all men? From what age and how does testosterone deficiency manifest itself?About one in five men suffer from it, from about 50 years of age. However, it is true that many men can complain of symptoms coinciding with those described for more or less significant drops in testosterone levels in the blood regardless of their age, if there are predisposing pathological conditions (one above all, the metabolic syndrome, a set of excess of weight, excess cholesterol, uncontrolled blood pressure and type 2 diabetes).

Who is most at risk of consequences?Those who do not check themselves regularly and who often do not love their health in the right way. So, first of all we remember men with metabolic syndrome, with obesity, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and diabetes. But also men who for many other reasons have had a progressive impoverishment of the endocrine function of the testicles, with an excessive progressive reduction in the ability to produce testosterone, sometimes recognized late. We do not neglect heart patients, for whom a condition of hypogonadism is potentially dangerous in the long term, as well as those who, in the most terrible of recent situations, have been ill with COVID-19, also a disease easily associated with a sudden collapse of the testosterone value in the blood.

How to best face this period both physically and psychologically?It is right to think that the problem is faced physically, with proper therapy where needed, as well as psychologically. Many, in fact, are men who suffer from a loss of vivacity, a reduced mood, almost with a tendency to depression. In these cases it is essential to exclude that there are psychological and psychiatric problems, which deserve a different and specialized approach and attention. However, it is important and essential that all-male health also consider the correct level of testosterone for its potential impact even on the psyche of the individual.and on all the symptoms of discomfort that could result from a deficiency.

What medical therapy is indicated for testosterone drop?If it were indicated to control the levels of circulating testosterone, because the symptoms suggest it, a therapy with testosterone should eventually be undertaken, in the right ways and with the right periodic control. You should never think of using testosterone as a drug for doping or to enhance one’s masculinity if the amount already present in the blood was completely normal! Too much would not be good: indeed, it would cause significant damage to health!

How to deal with the issue of decreased sexual desire?Not all declines in male sexual desire are attributable to testosterone deficiency. Consequently, not all patients should receive testosterone as a therapy, because it is not a panacea for all the ills of sex, on the contrary it can do great harm if not indicated. In that sense, it will be certain Other hormones also need to be checked, looking for thyroid function or prolactin levels, for instance. And never forget that we males are also psyche as well as body, and good psychological or psycho-sexological support could represent the right choice in many situations of discomfort, including a decrease in sexual desire.