when it begins to be applied in the City and Province

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, made two important announcements about the coronavirus in the last few hours: she anticipated that the daily reports will no longer be published of infected and deceased and confirmed the application of a booster shotwhich in practice will represent for most of those who receive it a “fourth dose” since the immunization campaign began.

The “fourth dose” was an issue that was being analyzed and at the last meeting of the Federal Health Council (Cofesa) it was agreed to start applying the second reinforcement in prioritized groupsfollowing the strategy implemented so far.

At this stage, it was determined that the groups that will receive the second booster They are health personnel, people 50 years of age or older, and people 12 years of age or older with immunocompromise. The immunosuppressed elderly and those +50 who have the Sinopharm vaccine were already receiving this booster since the beginning of March.

The health ministers of the provinces also agreed reassess in 15 days the inclusion of other groupssuch as people aged 18 to 49 with risk factors and strategic personnel made up of teachers, security personnel and the Armed Forces.

Each province will have the power to advance in this stage of the campaign “in the way it deems most convenient, in order to achieve the goal of achieving the best coverage levels in reinforcements,” the national ministry said in a statement. But he clarified that “the interval between the first and the second reinforcement cannot be less than four months“.

As each province has the power to define the application of the second reinforcement, in Buenos Aires They have already started applying it. and among the prioritized groups they also included teachers and security forces. As reported by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, the new stage began this Friday and vaccination is free.

The city of Buenos Aires, meanwhile, will start calling prioritized groups starting next week. The exact date is not yet, but it is estimated that it could be at the beginning of the week. The mode will be the same as until now: from the Ministry of Health they will contact the neighbors through the Boti or by email to offer them the turn.

The announcement about the fourth dose -which has Denmark and Israel as pioneer countries- comes when less than half of people who completed the primary schedule received the first booster.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, 97,506,637 doses of the Covid vaccine have already been applied in Argentina. There are 37,109,027 people with a complete scheme, 80% of the population. Of these, 3,027,428 received an additional dose and 16,700,431 people -almost 36% of the inhabitants- already applied a first booster (or booster).

The parts, weekly

In a new meeting of the Federal Health Council, in which the area ministers from all the provinces and the Nation participated, it was agreed to start a new “Comprehensive Covid-19 Surveillance Strategy and other acute respiratory infections.

From the national government they explained that the cases in decline and the advanced situation of the vaccination campaign are favorable factors to introduce this stage “of Transition”, as they called it. It will be implemented from next Monday.

“This is a process that we have been working on for a long time with the provinces, which are already organized and advanced on this path,” Vizzotti said at the virtual meeting.

An important novelty is that the information on the coronavirus will start to be provided weekly. The monitor with the epidemiological information will be updated on Sundays, while the complete situation room will be renewed on Tuesdays.



They will prioritize the diagnosis of coronavirus in certain groups. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Covid diagnosis will be prioritized in people over 50 years of age and with risk conditions; Populations that usually visit areas with a higher risk of transmission (prisons, health centers, caregivers of vulnerable people, people with serious illness (inpatients) or deceased and unusual cases; and on the occasion of investigation and control of outbreaks.

Diagnosis will also be a priority for those with a history of travel in the previous 14 days to a region that has circulation of a variant of interest or concern that does not circulate in Argentina.

The health ministers also agreed to reinforce prevention measures, such as the use of a mask indoors and, for those who test positive, avoid going to public or educational places from the onset of symptoms and up to five days after diagnosis.

ACE