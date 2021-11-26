when it can take off and how long it lasts, a nightmare – Libero Quotidiano





Lockdown for everyone? It should be the most remote hypothesis, but it seems that the government of Mario Draghi is already thinking about it. This is revealed by a background of Italian business, according to which what is happening now in other European countries, such as Austria, could soon become a reality in Italy as well. A generalized closure for all, vaccinated and unvaccinated. Politics, in particular, would be wondering about what will happen after January 15th, when the decree on the super green pass expires. However, a provision that can be extended, as said by the premier at a press conference.





The greatest concerns would circulate in Parliament, among the deputies of the majority: the idea is that, where after the Epiphany the situation has clearly worsened and similar to that of Germany and Austria, the executive will have to adapt by adopting heavy measures. Government sources, however, would have ruled out the imposition of mandatory vaccination for all. The result could only be enormous chaos, especially when it comes to the management of sanctions.





In short, the only solution remains that of the lockdown, which everyone still wants to avoid. How long would it last? At least three or four weeks, according to what Alberto Maggi writes on Italian business. A national red zone, therefore, which would have many repercussions on the coffers of all businesses forced to close, such as bars, restaurants and shops, as well as gyms, swimming pools, theaters, cinemas. In that case, however, it should be understood whether it is total closure or limited to the evening hours and above all if the much-hated curfew will be reintroduced.



