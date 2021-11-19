when it comes out, plot and cast

Will The Morning Show 3 be there?

The Morning Show 3: Isn’t there two without three for Apple’s blockbuster series?

The second season of the series conceived by Kerry Ehrin and produced and starred by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. A less fortunate season than the first, with too much meat on the stove and little space to contain all storyline introduced.

Will there be room to adjust the game with a possible third season? On this at the moment Apple is not unbalanced. When he commissioned The Morning Show, the then embryonic streaming service undertook to produce two seasons of the series. The third, therefore, was not contemplated by the original order.

Asked by the magazine Town & Country, the executive producer Mimi Leder he said: “We have nothing to announce at the moment, but we really enjoyed working on the second season, we’ll see. Many people love this series, and there are certainly many other stories to tell“.

When The Morning Show 3 comes out

As for the release of the third season, the shooting will depend a lot on the dense agendas of the two protagonists and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

If the series goes into production in the first half of next year, we can imagine that the new episodes could debut between late 2022 and early 2023 on Apple TV +. To know for sure we will have to wait for an announcement from the Cupertino company.

Plot of The Morning Show 3

In the second season of the series, the Morning Show team emerged from the rubble of the shares of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) e Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), with a renewed UBA and a changing world, where identity is everything and where the difference between how we present ourselves and who we really are comes into play.

After having told sixth, ageism and racism in the workplace, a global pandemic e the consequences that the actions of Alex and Bradley have had on an entire industry, the third could go further to offer a resolution to the arc of these characters.

Cast of The Morning Show 3

With Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, in the cast of the third season we expect to find again Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. They were joined, starting with Season 2, Greta Lee (Stella Bak), Ruairi O’Connor (Ty Fitzgerald), a smart and charismatic YouTube star, Hasan Minhaj (Eric Nomani), Holland Taylor (Cybil Richards), Tara Karsian (Gayle Berman) and Julianna Margulies (Laura Peterson).

The Morning Show 3 Trailer

While waiting for the trailer for the new episodes that – remember – have not yet been confirmed, here is the one of the second season:

The Morning Show 3 in streaming

Season 3 will continue to be an original Apple title available exclusively from the Apple TV + catalog. It is the streaming service of the Cupertino giant that distributes the series in all the countries where it is active.