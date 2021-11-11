when it is due, what is the amount and who can request it

Payment of sickness benefit: how it works, how much is due and when it ends. All you need to know if you are not working for health problems.

The sick worker he asks himself several questions in relation to the salary payment. The rules concerning the matter are difficult to interpret and not everyone has understood how INPS evaluates i days of absence from work. It is therefore important to summarize the rules which define the remuneration received by the worker when he is absent from the workplace because he is ill.

Sickness Benefit, Payment Rules

Article 2210 of the Civil Code establishes that if the law does not provide for equivalent forms of social security or assistance, to the worker pay or allowance is due of various amounts and for a specific time established by special laws. The legislation, therefore, seems to explain little of the context surrounding the issue of sick pay. This is because the task is left to the collective agreements.

In general, however, it is possible to state that the payment of the disease is up to all workers who are entitled to it. The INPS is therefore obliged to provide economic benefits while employers must pay sickness contributions. They are included among the recipients of the allowance apprentices, those operating in any sector with clerical or blue-collar qualifications, the administered, posted workers, show business workers and those suspended or terminated from permanent employment on the condition that the disease arises within 60 days from the moment of termination of work or suspension.

How sickness payment works

The worker during his illness retains his legal job. He cannot be fired for the period established by the collective employment contract. This is the so-called period of behavior. Only after this period can the employer decide to proceed with the dismissal, no longer tolerating the absence of his employee – it is the dismissal for exceeding the period of employment.

During the period of employment, the employer will have to continue to pay sickness benefit provided that the absence is justified from a medical certificate. The amount paid will depend on the salary of the worker according to the proportion calculations. the variables involved in the calculation are, therefore, the qualification of the subject, the duration of the illness and his or her normal salary. In general it varies from 50% of the average daily wage up to 66.66% for workers, apprentices and commercial employees. Employees will receive 80% while entertainment workers from 60 to 80%.