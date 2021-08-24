when it starts and how it works

Ilary Blasi back on tv with a new program: Star in the star. “It’s a celebrity show where there are ten famous people, able to sing, who must identify with as many Italian or international stars including Michael Jackson, Claudio Baglioni, Zucchero, Mina and Lady Gaga. Not only will they have to imitate them, but they will be disguised as if it were them impossible to understand who is hiding behind the mask. I won’t know either! “, said the presenter in an interview with Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. At the beginning the contestants will have to imitate the assigned singer, who will always be the same for all seven episodes, singing in playback. Then they will start singing with their voice trying to imitate him. At the end of each episode, a competitor will be eliminated, who will be unmasked. Obviously, whoever proves to be the best will win.