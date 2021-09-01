when it starts, guests and news

The is coming new edition from You’ve Got Mail, there When it starts, the Announcements scheduled for 2022, the guests and all the advances on one of the most popular programs of the autumn! The hostess is the undisputed host again this year Maria De Filippi.

There is Mail for You: when it starts, news, guests, previews

The wait for the new edition of You’ve Got Mail it grows more and more. But When it starts? According to what reported the date would be set for January 2022. It will air until March, on Channel 5 Saturday night. The number of episodes has not yet been communicated. We recall that the last three editions included nine. The management will always be entrusted to Maria De Filippi, who, remember, is also the creator of the program

The guests

The guests of the new year edition will be many, among which we mention: Meghan Markle, the former Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry. In recent years, the program boasts international guests of the caliber of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Patrick Dempsey, Dustin Hoffman, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey, Ricky Martin, Orlando Bloom, Chris Hemsworth, Owen Wilson, Johnny Depp, Can Yaman, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. Almost every edition is attended by Italian guests such as Francesco Totti, Luca Argentero, Giulia Michelini, Alessandra Amoroso, Sabrina Ferilli, Gerry Scotti, Belen Rodriguez, Luciana Littizzetto.

The postmen

The names of the postmen of the next edition have not yet been disclosed. Historical faces like Maurizio Zamboni And Marcello Mordino are still present. Others, such as Stephanie Marianeschi, Walter Zenga, Rossella Brescia, Raffaella Mennoia, Vittorio Cassarà, Marco Speranza, Luca De Luca and Oni Pustina, have handed over the baton to Gianfranco Apicerni ,Chiara Carcano (from 2018) and AndreaOffedi starting from 2011.

Where to see There is Mail for You

The broadcast will air on Channel 5 and in live streaming on the platform MediasetPlay. Always on the same site it will be possible to review the episodes also in the following days.