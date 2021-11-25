Sports

when Italy plays and where to see it. The guide to the new formula- Corriere.it

Marco Calabresi

On Friday and Saturday the Azzurri were led with Sinner as leader without Berrettini. Three cities are involved: Madrid, Innsbruck (without public) and Turin which hosts Italy. It is played best of three games

The PalaAlpitour has changed color. From the blue of the Atp Finals to the green of the Davis Cup, which – as happened in 2019 – they will play with the new group stage formula wanted by Kosmos of Gerard Piqu. If two years ago the venue was unique (the Caja Magica in Madrid) and there was enormous controversy over the timing of the matches, many of which ended late at night, this time the first phase will be played. in three different cities: Turin, Innsbruck and Madrid, which will host the final concentration. In Austria they will play without the presence of the public, due to the provision decided by the government given the increase in infections.

Davis Cup, when Italy plays

We start today with the first three duels of the group stage

: Canada-Sweden, Croatia-Australia and France-Czech Republic. Each match between teams is played best of three games: two singulars (opposite the numbers 2 and the numbers 1) and a double. Tomorrow it’s up to Italy, who will play the two first phase matches at home against the United States and Colombia, both starting at 4 pm. The new captain of Davis Filippo Volandri had to collect the painful forfeit of Matteo Berrettini, injured in the ATP Finals against Zverev, but he has an assorted and quality team. From Jannik Sinner to Fabio Fognini (who recently became father for the third time), from Lorenzo Sonego landlord in Turin to Lorenzo Musetti, up to Simone Bolelli who took over from Berrettini and added a double weapon. Only the first classified of each of the six groups will go to the quarter-finals, plus the two best runners-up: Italy on the field on Friday with the USA and on Saturday with Colombia, in the hope of making the confrontation between the two opponents scheduled for Sunday useless.

The intersections

The group of Italy crosses with Group D, that of Australia, Croatia and Hungary, also at home in Turin until Sunday. In case of first place, it remains in Turin to play fourth; in case of repechage as best second, it goes immediately to Caja Magica. Semifinals and finals, on the other hand, will be played in Madrid on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th December, with the final on Sunday 5th. Spain, reigning champion, Italy will try.

Davis Cup on TV

The entire Davis Cup will be broadcast live on Supertennis (channel 64 on digital terrestrial and 224 on Sky) and streamed on the Supertennix platform.

All Davis Cup program

Thursday 25th November
4pm MADRID: Canada-Sweden (Group B) INNSBRUCK: France-Czech Republic (Group C) TURIN: Croatia-Australia (Group D)

Friday November 26th

4pm MADRID: Spain-Ecuador (Group A) INNSBRUCK: Serbia-Austria (Group F) TURIN: United States-ITALY (Group E)

Saturday 27th November

10 am MADRID: Kazakhstan-Sweden (Group B) INNSBRUCK: France-Great Britain (Group C) TURIN: Australia-Hungary (Group D)
4pm MADRID: Russia-Ecuador (Group A) INNSBRUCK: Serbia-Germany (Group F) TURIN: ITALY-Colombia (Group E)

Sunday 28th November

10 am MADRID: Canada-Kazakhstan (Group B) INNSBRUCK Great Britain-Czech Republic (Group C) TURIN: Croatia-Hungary (Group D)
4pm MADRID: Spain-Russia (Group A) INNSBRUCK: Germany-Austria (Group F) TURIN: United States-Colombia (Group E)

QUARTER FINALS

Monday 29th November

16.00 TURIN: Group D winner vs Group E winner

Tuesday 30th November

16 INNSBRUCK: Group C winner vs Group F winner

Wednesday 1st December

4pm MADRID: Group B winner vs Best runner-up 1

Thursday 2nd December

4pm MADRID: Group A winner vs Best runner-up 2

SEMIFINALS

Friday December 3rd

4pm MADRID: First semifinal (lower part of the scoreboard)
Saturday 4th December
 4.00 pm MADRID: Second semifinal (upper part of the scoreboard)

THE FINAL

Sunday 5th December

4 pm MADRID

November 25, 2021

