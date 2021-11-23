When Jennifer Lawrence enchanted Venice on Madre’s red carpet!

It hasn’t been that long since Jennifer Lawrence marched on the red carpet of Venice enchanting with beauty and elegance. The actress, very launched with the film saga of Hunger Games, took part in the 2017 edition of the Venice Film Festival to present the film Mother! of which he is the protagonist. It is a thriller film directed by Darren Aronofski that counts on a cast full of well-known faces in Hollywood. In addition to Jennifer Lawrence, in fact, they appear in the film Javier Bardem And Michelle Pfeiffer. The film participated in competition at the 74th edition of the film festival and on the red carpet of the premiere Jennifer Lawrence showed off a fairytale look.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Venice Film Festival

Arriving at the Lido, the Oscar-winning actress never lost her smile and with that panache she tackled both the photocall and the red carpet. And this is where the magic happened. Jennifer Lawrence walked the runway wearing a romantic dress by Dior, composed of a powder pink base and covered with a layer of tulle. Embossed floral decorations and diamond jewels enrich the beauty Tiffany & Co.

Yet for Jennifer Lawrence that was not the first time in Venice. Already in 2008, the actress had won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the festival in the Lagoon and, to collect the prize, he reached the Lido at his own expense (or rather his parents). At the time, his fame had not yet taken off, since the first film of Hunger Games it was only released in theaters in 2012. Yet Venice wanted to reward her performance in the film The Burning Plain – The border of loneliness. And Jennifer Lawrence, who had not been included among the guests of the event, arrived in Italy thanks to her parents’ birthday present for her eighteenth. On the red carpet of the 65th edition of Venice, she wore a strapless silver dress and tied her long blonde hair in a cheeky braid.

