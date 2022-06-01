when Jennifer Lopez’s manicurist cries out her love to Ben Affleck

Being in love to the core seems to be a new beauty trend. The proof with J-Lo, who opts for a romantic nail art flocked with her initials and that of her fiancé.

Jennifer Lopez wants to show that she is in love with Ben Affleck, and this, down to the fingertips. To accompany her engagement ring, the actress of Marry Me has indeed offered a new manicure explicitly dedicated to her future husband.

The work was unveiled on the Instagram account of British manicurist Tom Bachik, who created this romantic creation. A look that consists of a nude varnish base, decorated with a nail art Golden. A small heart sits on the fingernail of the middle finger, while a cross drawn on that of the index finger frames the initials “J” and “B”.

“If you know… then you know. Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals. For boss Jennifer Lopez,” wrote Tom Bachik in the caption of the photo posted on the social network.

For those who wish to reproduce a manicure similar to that of Jennifer Lopez, Tom Bachik also shared the reference of the varnish used: it is the “Dune” shade from the British brand The GelBottle Inc.

Read alsoGrapefruit, olives and lots of water: Jennifer Lopez’s beauty secrets

Express your love beautifully

Declaring your flame through your manicure seems to be an emerging trend among celebrity couples. Recently, Kim Kardashian indeed wore a “P” made up of crystals on her pink varnished ring finger, in reference to the first name of her new companion, Pete Davidson. In a different style, actress Megan Fox and her husband Machine Gun Kelly were “chained together” with rings drilled into their fingernails at the launch of the musician’s cosmetics brand.