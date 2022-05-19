When Jérôme Le Banner threatens Mike Tyson, “you’re going to eat a size 46”

Jerome Le Banner was not at all impressed with Mike Tyson in 2004 when a fight between them was tipped. The former French professional kick-boxer had put serious pressure on the American boxer at the time during a press conference.

Jérôme Le Banner was not afraid to fight against Tyson!

Like facing Vin Diesel on the set of the film Babylon AD, Jérôme Le Banner is not known for slipping away in the face of adversity. “When I come back to the set in Bratislava, the guy refuses to shoot the end of the scene. Neither one nor two, I go back to his trailer and I shake him: “When I come back to the set in Bratislava, the guy refuses to shoot the end of the scene. Neither one nor two, I go back to his trailer and I shake him: “Fuck you!” When I was a kid, I dreamed of making action films and now you’re breaking my dream. You tomorrow, when you shave your head, you won’t give a shit about this movie. But you broke my dream. “he then described before concluding, “You were talking to me about fighting but there’s nothing, you’re a zeub so ciao. It’s midnight when I leave his dressing room and there Robert, Vin Diesel’s skull double, calls me. He says to me “Vince is ok, you can come back”. We returned to the stage in barely 3 hours” he had also confided in an interview for Street Press on an anecdote of filming with the interpreter of Dominic “Dom” Toretto in the saga Fast And Furious.

A few years ago Jérôme Le Banner also faced Mike Tyson. In 2004 the two men were to face each other in a boxing match, “Of course I would accept a fight under the rules of English boxing. But once in the ring, I would do absolutely anything I want. Boxing or not, I would kick him. Tyson already bit off an ear, now you gon’ eat a size 46″ had replied the French questioned about face to face which ultimately never took place even if the rumor of a confrontation had been revived in 2020 that did not materialize.