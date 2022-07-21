When Joshua Kimmich compares the playing styles of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain the greatest figures in the world of football. The two superstars have been battling each other for over a decade now.

With the duo still determined to outdo each other, former comments from Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich comparing them to each other have surfaced online.

His comments came ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in 2018. Joshua Kimmich, who was set to face Cristiano Ronaldo at the time, spent some minutes comparing the Portuguese superstar to his eternal rival Lionel Messi.

The German midfielder said the two legendary footballers have different styles of play while portraying Ronaldo as a more complete player.

“When it comes to goal quotas, Ronaldo is tops,” he told Bild. “Especially when it comes to goals in the Champions League. Messi is a completely different type of player. Ronaldo is perhaps more complete in terms of the skills themselves. »

The Bayern Munich midfielder, however, refused to comment on who is better between the two players. Instead, he expressed his gratitude for having had the opportunity to witness the greatness of both players.

He pursues :

“Messi is more of a dribbler, Ronaldo the end player. I can’t say one or the other [est meilleur]. I am happy to have the opportunity to witness both.

“A player like Ronaldo, you can only put him out as a whole team anyway. It’s a goal machine, with an insane goal quota. We have to make sure he can’t continue his momentum,” added the German.

