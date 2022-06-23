When Justin Bieber opened up about his sex life with his wife Hailey Bieber

justin bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the cutest couples in the world. The two secretly tied the knot in September 2018 and later made it official on Instagram, followed by a grand wedding celebration a year later attended by close friends and family. Today, we offer you a throwback to the time when justin opened up about his usual schedule, well, that involved a lot of s*x with his wife Hailey. Scroll below to read the scoop.

justin and Hailey have not had an easy past. They both dated different people before getting married in secret and the news surprised all their fans. the baby singer had a long relationship with Selena Gomez in the past and their fans affectionately called them “Jelena”. Hailey, meanwhile, reportedly dated the singer Shawn Mendes at this moment.

Getting back on topic, during an intimate performance in London in 2020, a fan asked justin bieber what her usual day looks like. Responding, the singer said, “It just depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like… You can guess what we do. It’s pretty crazy…that’s pretty much all we do,” as E!News reports.

justin bieber added: “We like to watch movies, we like to watch netflix and relax, but we are the ones who relax the most”. For those of you who don’t know what ” Netflix and chill“, it is about “going out with someone or making love”.

That’s too much information but we’re sure Justin and Hailey fans would have appreciated it.