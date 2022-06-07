When Justin Bieber said “I’m going to kick your ass” to a paparazzi who was violently trying to get a photo

justin bieber is one of singers most popular in the world and enjoys a huge number of fans around the world. He gained fame at a very early age in his career and in the midst of that he did a few things that he is not really proud of. Today, we offer you a return to the time when the singer of Baby lost his temper facing a british paparazzi who was violently trying to take his picture.

It was in 2013, Justin was in London when this altercation took place with a paparazzi and received mixed reactions from her fans on social media. Actually justin left the hotel and was getting into his car when the photographer violently tried to take a picture of him and this, for obvious reasons, did not please the singer.

justin bieber heard the cameraman swear at him and lost his temper. He would have attacked paparazzi and would have said: I’ll beat you up“, before getting in the car. The singer’s security handled the situation, otherwise it would have quickly escalated into a fight.

The Telegraph shared on its YouTube channel the video of justin bieber brawling with a British paparazzi, watch it below:

the singer has definitely grown up and has now become very responsible and mature towards his fans.